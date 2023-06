Update: The I-55 bridge opened back up Sunday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The I-55 bridge will be back open on Sunday night, which is ahead of schedule according to a TDOT spokesperson.

The TDOT spokesperson also says other road closures will be back open as well.

The initial reopening date was scheduled for Monday at 6:00 a.m., following construction work being done on the bridge.

TDOT officials have not set a specific time Sunday night for the bridge to be open.