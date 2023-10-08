MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The I-55 Mississippi River Bridge has reopened after weekend construction work, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A TDOT spokesperson announced the reopening at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The I-55 bridge closed Friday night so that crews could continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

The bridge was originally set to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

While the bridge was closed. Memphis drivers were detoured down the ramp to Riverside Drive and back up to I-55 northbound to exit at Metal Museum Drive.