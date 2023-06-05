MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of drivers who typically use the I-55 bridge will need to find an alternate route this weekend as crews work on the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange.

TDOT says the work includes setting beams for the new Wisconsin Avenue Bridge, construction of cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge, and repair work on the I-55 bridge.

The bridge will close on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. It will reopen on Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m.

The closure plan comes as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Monday touting what he calls a significant achievement in transportation as he signed the Transportation Modernization Act.

“We need investment in highways and bridges and infrastructure to keep this economy moving forward,” said Lee. “This legislation will provide a funding stream that’s never been available to our state before through public/private partnerships.”

The bill sets aside billions for road improvements across the Volunteer State and includes the addition of toll roads.

“The waterways, the roadways and the railways of Tennessee are an immense source of competitive advantage for our state. It keeps Tennessee at the forefront of our nation’s economy,” said State Senator Bill Hagerty.

Lee is calling the legislation a bipartisan effort

“It currently takes fifteen years to get a project built in this state once it’s been approved. This new transportation act will cut that timing in about half,” he said.

Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson from Memphis says the Bluff City benefits immensely from this new infrastructure bill.

“We need to be the center for moving people, goods and money throughout the country. So you cannot have a thriving state or thriving city without great transportation and the ability for people to move place to place, so we’ll benefit greatly from it,” said Parkinson.