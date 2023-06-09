MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Friday night, tens of thousands of drivers who use the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge will have to find an alternate route due to a scheduled closure.

The closure is expected to start at 8 p.m. The bridge will reopen Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m. Friday afternoon, crews were preparing to put out road closure signs.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to work on major projects in the area.

“We’ll be fitting bridge beams for the new Wisconsin Street bridge,” says TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence. “We’ll be doing some deck repair on the I-55 bridge. We will also be working on that East end part of the bridge coming into Memphis to build a new crossover. “

On average, TDOT says about 60,000 cars travel on the bridge daily. During the weekend closure, drivers will have to use the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

The closure will also affect some roads as well.