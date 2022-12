MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40.

Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 west.

The victim was taken to Regional One. WREG is working to learn more.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.