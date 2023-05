MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 40 bridge coming into Memphis was blocked Monday afternoon by a multivehicle wreck, TDOT says.

The crash is near the western side of the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge as it crosses the Mississippi River. It was reported just after 4 p.m.

Traffic was backed up as far as Mound City Road in Crittenden County.

By 6 p.m., traffic was again flowing on both sides of the bridge.