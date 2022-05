UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot on I-240 east of Lamar Tuesday morning.

Officers found the victim in the 1600 block of Winchester and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD shut down westbound traffic lanes on I-240 east between Lamar and Getwell.

The lanes will also be closed for an unspecified time. MPD is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.