MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 33-year-old man went from victim to villain after he was shot in an alleged shootout with another driver on a Memphis expressway, then arrested for his role.

Corey Franklin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

But Franklin is the person who originally contacted police, telling them he was shot in a road rage incident while driving his Ford Expedition on I-240 at I-55.

Corey Franklin

Police say Franklin was shot by a man driving a Jeep Cherokee wearing all black with a black rifle. Franklin was shot in the head, arm, and leg, according to reports.

At that time, Franklin stated he drove to the Mill Creek Apartments where he got into a different vehicle. A family member drove him to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they met Franklin at Regional One Hosptial and then did a follow-up at the Mill Creek Apartments, but were unable to find the Ford Expedition.

On November 28, a man and a juvenile gave statements to police saying they were in a Jeep Cherokee when a man in a white Ford Expedition began “excessively braking” in front of them.

The man stated the driver in the Ford Expedition pointed a handgun at them and fired three to four shots. That is when the man said he returned fire using his AR-15 in self-defense, out of fear for his life.

On December 4, investigators say that Franklin came to the Violent Crime Unit for a follow-up and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was issued for his vehicle and a small black handgun was found under his driver’s seat, reports state.

Back in March 2014, Franklin was convicted of aggravated robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.