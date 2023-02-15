MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hyundai and Kia are putting out software updates to hopefully curb the large number of thefts associated with the vehicles.

Law enforcement in the Mid-South has been outspoken about the theft of these vehicles for the last year.

“It’s a pretty serious situation because a lot of the stolen vehicles that we’re seeing on our roads right now are vehicles that are being used in other crimes,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Memphis Police haven’t held back saying auto theft is the biggest crime driver in the city. They recently told us the top two stolen vehicle brands are Hyundais and Kias.

But it’s a problem nationwide after a Tiktok challenge and the Kia Boys promoting the theft of the cars.

Hyundai and Kia are now offering free software updates to millions of vehicle owners to hopefully combat the problem. It’s for vehicles missing a key anti-theft device.

According to the Associated Press, the new software extends the length of the alarm from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on.

In a statement, Hyundai’s CEO said the company is committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of products through continuous improvement.

“We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest-selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first,” the CEO said in part.

To find out more about these upgrades, click here. To see which Hyundai vehicles are eligible for the update, click here.