MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hy-Vee supermarket chain may be close to moving into the Memphis area.

Documents from Bartlett’s planning commission show the company is planning a location at the corner of New Brunswick and Old Brunswick Roads near Highway 64 and Interstate 40.

Hy-Vee’s request includes a convenience store and gas station in addition to the supermarket.

The Bartlett Municipal Planning Commission considered the item Monday. The item was reccommended for approval.

The Midwestern grocery chain announced it was looking into Memphis-area locations two years ago.

The Iowa-based, employee-owned company operates some 280 locations, but none in the Memphis area.

WREG has contacted Hy-Vee for comment.