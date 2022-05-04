MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after shooting her husband in Binghampton last month.

Police say on April 23, Latasha Morris and her husband got into an argument at a residence on Lipford Dr.

According to the affidavit, the altercation started when the husband walked outside after he heard a loud noise and said he saw Morris standing beside his car.

A witness told police the two began pushing and hitting each other and Morris shouted, “So we are going to do it like that, huh?”

Police said that’s when Morris went back to her car, grabbed a gun and shot at him five time. He was struck twice in the leg.

The husband told police the two had been separated for four months.

Morris was charged with attempted first-degree murder

No bond has been set for Morris at this time.