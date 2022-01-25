MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers say a man has been convicted of several charges after they responded to a shooting call on Bellevue Boulevard in November.

The victim told officers he was walking home when he saw his wife walking from his apartment with another man. Officers said the victim, wife, and suspect then got into the wife’s car to talk about the relationship between the suspect and wife.

The victim told police he was sitting in the back seat when the suspect, Martavious Taylor, 38, fired a gunshot at the victim’s head. Taylor then drove the vehicle to the the victim’s home and forced him out of the car.

Officers said Taylor shot the victim in the leg and started beating him in the face with a gun. Taylor then put his foot on the victim’s neck and said, “I’m Martavious. Mac Scooter.”

According to court documents, the victim said he begged for Taylor not to kill him and heard his wife say, “Kill him. He is going to retaliate.” Police said Taylor took the victim’s phone and the victim’s wife took $100 from his pocket while he was on the ground.

Taylor forced the victim back into the vehicle and drove around until forcing him back out of the car on Bellevue Boulevard and shooting him in the hand.

The victim told officers after Taylor shot him in the hand and fired two more shots at him as he began to run.

Taylor was once convicted of aggravated assault in 2011.

The victim suffered from 18 face fractures, fractured teeth, and a broken bone in his left hand.

Taylor was convicted of employment of firearm with intent to commit a felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.