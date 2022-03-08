MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after police say her husband ran over her with his truck Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at Weaver and Parkrose Road.

Officers said the husband pulled beside a trailer to boost off a tractor. When he finished, he put his jumper cables in the back of the truck, leaving the truck bed open.

The husband told officers when he backed his truck up, he saw his wife laying in the road in front of him.

He also told officers that he did not see his wife and accidentally backed over her.

Police later found out that the wife will not have life threatening injuries.

The husband was issued a citation for failure to maintain self lookout.