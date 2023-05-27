MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged for allegedly stabbing another man who he found in bed with his wife.

According to officials, on April 24 around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in Hickory Hill where the victim said he was there visiting his girlfriend who invited him over.

Reports say the victim fell asleep in bed with his girlfriend but was woken up by her husband, Cordarius Williams, who then snatched the covers off of him. After exchanging words, Williams got a knife and stabbed the victim in his back four times.

The suspect left the scene and the victim was able to run out of the house but collapsed on the sidewalk. He had to receive medical attention from Regional One Hospital, reports say.

On April 26, investigators went to the victim’s house and he gave a recorded statement of the incident. He was able to positively identify Williams in a six-person photographic lineup.

Williams was charged with Aggravated Assault.