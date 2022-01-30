MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot his wife in the neck during an argument on Sunday.

According to officers, the victim said she and her husband, Michael Broadnax, got into an argument at their apartment on the 3300 block of Snow Park Lane.

The victim also told officers that she saw Broadnax, 32, grab his handgun from the nightstand.

Broadnax was about to leave the apartment when the gun fired a shot and struck Broadnax’s wife on the left side of her neck, according to court documents.

She was taken to Methodist Germantown Hospital.

Broadnax is being charged with aggravated assault and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 31.