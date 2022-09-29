MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm.

Former Memphian Connie Adam and her husband now live in Sebring, Florida, but she was back in the Bluff City this week for her grandson’s birthday.

“When I left, I knew there was a storm brewing, but with hurricanes, you don’t know where they’re going. I wasn’t too concerned at first until the last couple of days,” Adam said.

She had reason to be concerned. Hurricane Ian pummeled the state.

Adam is worried about her husband because he was still in Florida.

“He said it was worse than we’d ever seen it,” Adam said. “He said the winds got between 60 and 70 miles per hour in the middle of the night, and Sebring was in the eye of the storm.”

The storm knocked out power but didn’t do much damage to their house. Still, it rattled some nerves.

“He said everything rattled and shook, and the winds were howling very loud and the rain pouring down. You could hear the rain hit. He said the wind was unbelievable,” Adam said.

In other parts of the state, the damage is almost unbelievable. It’s why 1,200 Tennessee National Guard members are making their way to help with the hurricane recovery efforts.

The group, called “Task Force Tennessee”, will be assisting the Florida National Guard.

“We’ve got 421 vehicles to get these 1,200 folks down to Florida,” said Lt. Col. Dallas Clements. “That’s everything from dump trucks, palletized, loading systems, IV Humvees, or high mobility multi-wheeled vehicles.”

As the recovery begins in Florida, many who live there say they still feel blessed. Adam says the hurricane and the possibility of others are not enough to have her leave Florida and move back to Memphis.

“I miss the food. I miss my friends and certainly, my grandson and daughter, but nope, we love it down there. It’s a great place to live,” Adam said.

Adam says many roads have reopened in Sebring, Florida, but businesses and schools there remain closed today, and her husband still doesn’t have cell phone service.