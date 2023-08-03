MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are a lot more places to park in the heart of the city’s entertainment district with the opening of the new Downtown Mobility Center at Main and Beale.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Downtown Commission President Paul Young helped cut the ribbon on the brand-new facility that is a multi-modal hub for cars, bikes, and public transit.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

The Mobility Center has 960 parking spaces Mayor Strickland says will benefit downtown residences, workers, and visitors and help the city grow.

“In an urban environment, a parking garage is a necessary infrastructure. I learned that lesson in Overton Square where that garage really helped spur development there,” said Strickland.

The Mobility Center at 60 Beale also includes retail space and about 2300 square feet of artwork from 16 local artists.

16 artists showcased throughout the structure (Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG)

“I remember I used to always call this the Orpheum lot because this is where I parked to go to the Orpheum. So, you can still use it for the Orpheum lot, but it’s going to have so many other uses,” Strickland said.

The Downtown Commission, which will manage the seven-story parking garage, said it also has four electric vehicle charging stations with space for at least forty more.

“This structure is also going to make it possible for the nearby growth of our office and corporate sectors, including AutoZone’s downtown headquarters and additional residential development because we are seeing positive movement, development, interest, and growth in Downtown Memphis,” said Downtown Commission President Paul Young. “There is still momentum.”

Mayor Strickland said they’re in talks with Autozone and a couple of nearby hotels to lease a certain number of spaces.

Young said the project is the result of cooperation between city and county leaders.