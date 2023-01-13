MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Midtown at Railgarten to celebrate the life of Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo.

The rapper died at the age of 43 at a home in Whitehaven on New Year’s Day. The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play isn’t suspected.

“She’s the Queen of Memphis. She’s the first lady of Three 6 Mafia, you know. To even hold her lyrical skills in a group like that was just awesome by itself, and she’s known worldwide,” said her best friend, Del Lawrence.

To Lawrence, she was an icon and a loved one that he’s going to miss dearly. “Her laugh, her wit, all the late-night conversations we would have, just her essence.”

At Friday’s celebration, her mother, family, friends and fans showed up to honor her life.

“Gangsta Boo was like a mentor to me. She always showed love,” said producer, HitKidd. “For the past three years, she always made sure she called and checked up on me.. especially when things really started going fast.”

Whether you choose to rap her iconic lyrics or dance to the beat of her music, those who know her best say her legacy will live on through her influence.

“So many of the young girls paying homage, really appreciating who she was and what she did for our culture, and it shows she inspired so many people,” said Drummer Boy, a music producer.

Gangsta Boo will be laid to rest on Saturday. Her funeral will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven.