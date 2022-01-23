MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five men were arrested after Memphis Police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations created a joint sting operation for human trafficking.

Officers said undercover agents were communicating through text messages posing as 16-year-old prostitutes. According to the affidavit, the suspects are Nathan Durham, Patrick Watt, Doubse Edwards, Lironda Knighten and Thomas Joseph.

All suspects agreed to meet with the undercover agents, who they believed to be 16-year-olds at a hotel in the 50th block of Harbor Town Square, according to court documents. The incidents happened on Jan. 21 from 3:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Joseph, 66, agreed to meet with a 16-year-old after responding to an online advertisement from an undercover agent. The detective gave Joseph an address and room number to meet and exchange money for sexual services. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Police say that Durham, 46, and Edwards, 55, agreed to pay the “teenagers” $80 in exchange for sexual acts. According to court documents, detectives found three clear plastic bags on Edwards that contained cocaine, crack-cocaine, and meth.

Officers also found a clear plastic bag filled with 15 grams of marijuana on Durham, who also had three guns inside his car.

Watt, 55, allegedly asked one of the undercover agents to reveal parts of her body before he would pay her $80. After he was arrested and taken into custody, officers said he admitted to agreeing to meet with a 16-year-old for sexual acts.

MPD said Knighten, 26, was told by an undercover agent that she was 16 years old and still agreed to meet with her to have sexual contact for 30 minutes. Officers also told the agents that it was his birthday and he wanted to have sexual intercourse and smoke. When Knighten was arrested, officers found a plastic bag of marijuana and a brown tobacco cigar wrapper.

All men are expected to appear in court on Jan. 24.

