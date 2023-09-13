MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the human remains found in the airport area as Dominique Lomax, a woman who had been missing since last week.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a fire along Swinnea Road near Holmes Road. After the flames were put out, investigators say they located a woman’s body.

The family said the 27-year-old was last seen at the nearby Highland Meadows Apartments, which is only 1.5 miles away from where the body was discovered.

Danetra Lomax says her sister was last seen with her boyfriend.

According to police, the boyfriend told officers he dropped off Dominique Lomax at the complex to meet another man. He says she texted him she was walking in somewhere and never responded to his message asking where.

However, Lomax’s sister believes he knows her whereabouts and says someone tossed her phone.

Officials say this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.