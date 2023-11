MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in north Shelby County Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found in a wooded area near the 4900 block of N. Highway 51 around 6:20 p.m.

The remains have not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

Shelby County deputies at the scene on Highway 51 Wednesday.

Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.