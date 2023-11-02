MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s body has been found in Haywood County, Tennessee after farmers say they were harvesting soybeans in a field.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, the farmers found the human remains near Cobb Crossing and Highway 79 around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Deputies, investigators, and the local coroner’s office arrived on the scene to collect evidence. The woman’s body was sent to the Memphis Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Garrett says that they have not officially determined if the body is Dana Davis, who went missing from her home on Cobb Crossing nearly three weeks ago.

However, her family has reportedly been notified of the discovery.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.