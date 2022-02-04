MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Huey’s is showing their appreciation to all MLGW and Entergy employees for their tireless restoration efforts following the recent winter storm.

The restaurant is offering 50% off food for all MLGW and Entergy employees Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Employees must show their MLGW or Entergy ID badge at any Huey’s location to get the discount.

All Huey’s locations are back up and running at their regular store hours, with the exception of Huey’s Millington that will open Friday at 4 p.m.