MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hueys in Midtown has been shut down until Sunday morning following an incident on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Hueys on Madison Avenue regarding an assault.

(Photo by: WREG’s David Royer)

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in noncritical condition for treatment.

The restaurant will be back on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.