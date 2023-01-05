MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in court Thursday it will end its contract with Peppertree Apartments and pull funding, according to a news release from the city of Memphis.

HUD said the owners of the troubled Whitehaven subsidized housing complex have not provided “decent, safe, and sanitary housing.” The agency plans to start relocating the residents over the next several months, the city said.

“For over a year, we have led the effort to force Peppertree to provide a safe and habitable environment for these residents,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday. “While we understand that HUD will take the lead on relocating and communicating next steps with residents, the City of Memphis will work with them to ensure these residents have a smooth transition.”

Previous inspections by HUD listed a litany of complaints including blocked or unusable emergency exits, exposed wires, bug infestations, mold, and mildew. Late last year, a walkway collapsed, injuring two people.

Strickland earlier this year lashed out at the property’s management, calling them “reckless.”

In late 2021, Shelby County’s district attorney issued a nuisance order against the property. From March 2020 to October 2021, police responded to calls coming from the Peppertree apartments 1,649 times.

Peppertree is owned by Germantown-based Tesco.

Since 2012, Tesco received more than $22 million from HUD for housing assistance payments at Peppertree, money that covers rent for tenants at the 306-unit complex.