MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In commemoration of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be in Memphis Thursday commending the city government’s efforts in reducing the impact of lead in households and other buildings.

Representatives from HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes are holding a ceremony to announce the Bluff City’s multi-million dollar grant from the department.

Memphis is the largest recipient of funds from HUD in Tennessee to eliminate lead-related hazards.

Earlier this year, HUD announced the city had been awarded a $5.7 million dollar grant to make homes safer for low-income families.

WREG has learned Memphis will use the lead-based paint hazard reduction program money in five ways: supporting underserved communities, increasing affordable housing, promoting home ownership and advancing sustainable communities, and strengthening HUD’s internal capacity.

Between 125 to 200 homes will allow many more families to enjoy the benefits of a life without these types of hazards.

“This is part of HUD’s mission of making sure the homes that we have are not just being preserved, but that we are also making sure that they are healthy for the children that live there,” said Adrianne Todman, HUD Deputy Secretary.

The ceremony will take place at Joshua`s Learning Tree, Inc., which is a daycare enrolled in a subsidized childcare program that serves 40 children.

The building in which this center operates is one of the many recipients of this benefit which aims to create a healthier city for all Memphians.