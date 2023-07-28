GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown residents have been cleared to use their water again after a fuel leak shut down water usage in the city for almost a week. But some people are still skeptical about what’s coming out of their faucets.

The City of Germantown has given out guidelines for residents and businesses to follow as they start using water again. But there are also things you can do to calm your own fears of what’s in the water.

Water testing labs regularly test city water, but a lot of labs in the Memphis area are heavily involved in the Germantown water issue and declined to speak with WREG.

So, WREG talked to labs as far away as East Tennessee who confirmed they have gotten calls from Germantown residents who couldn’t get any local answers but want tips on what they can do at home to make sure water is safe.

Most labs reportedly test the water with municipalities, not individual residents. But there are some options if you want to get your own testing done.

Some online sites will test your water for you, but check out the company you use and what substances they test. Something like diesel fuel may be rare.

Mytapscore.com is one of the more popular sites where you collect a sample, ship it to their lab and they will send you a report. But it can be costly, $160 and up.

You can also get at-home test kits. Some can be found at your local home store. Be careful following the directions, which could greatly affect their accuracy, and most at-home test kits can only test for certain substances.

WREG was also told one issue with home testing is there often is nothing to compare your water condition to what it was before the testing, allowing you to determine if levels are actually higher.

Water filters are also a way to treat the water coming directly out of your faucet. They can be from simple to advanced systems.

Some residents say they can’t get a lot of answers about their options. They aren’t the only ones.

WREG called several water testing companies after the Germantown incident. All refused to interview with us, especially those here locally.

It’s another indication that you may have to do your own research to help ease your fears.

“So I think we are learning to just roll with the punches as they come because we don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” said Germantown resident Kathy Barrett.