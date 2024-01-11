MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the brutally cold temperatures moving in, we’re making sure you know to help keep warm air in and cold air out of your home.

Winterizing your house should be cost-effective, so WREG headed out to a home improvement store to find out how you can protect your property without breaking the bank.

Kimberly Murrell has been with Home Depot for 17 years. She knows the home improvement store inside out.

“We take it very personally because we ourselves have homes,” said Murrell

Murrell showed us how to winterize your home with a budget of $50.

First up, for less than $7, the weather stripping is good to put around your windows when you have cracks or you have air.

There are also various window insulation kits to help keep cold air out.

Next up, your entryways can let warm air seep out with cold air coming in. “Easily maneuver it underneath the door and it will cover the back and the front and it will actually ride with the door,” said Murrell.

And don’t forget about the outside faucet covers. They cost just a few dollars, while possibly saving you thousands from busted pipes. “The neck goes over your spigot,” Murrell said.

When it comes to protecting your home, a little can go a long way. Preparation is key.