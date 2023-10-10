This Saturday, October 14, the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating a halo, or “ring of fire” in the sky.

Here in the News Channel 3 viewing area around Memphis the weather should be ideal for the partial eclipse with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s near 70 degrees.

The annular partial eclipse will begin here at 10:32 a.m., offer maximum viewing at noon, and end at 1:34 p.m.

But, you’ve heard it before — you’re never supposed to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Even when 99% of the Sun’s surface is obscured, the remaining sun is still intense enough to cause retinal burn, experts say.

NASA recommends using authentic eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses, not even very dark ones, are not safe, nor are homemade filters.

You could try a pinhole projection if you want, to avoid looking directly at the eclipse. I remember making these type of projection devices in elementary school. DIY Box Pinhole Projector to See a Solar Eclipse (timeanddate.com)

Then, hold onto your glasses for the next astronomical event in April. That one will be a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.