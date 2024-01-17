MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many children and a few adults this week’s snow and ice have turned Memphis into a winter wonderland of fun but it’s still important to know what to do to stay safe.

Some parents and their kids are hitting the hills sledding, along with thinking about safety and dressing for the weather.

“My daughter is five. She’s not sledding by herself anymore because we did have a little leg collision into the wall. We should have brought a helmet. So, if you’re going to come out bring a helmet,” said Bess Ginty, parent.

“Using protective head gear like a helmet is very important. There should always be adult supervision anytime your child is sledding,” said Dr. Nick Watkins, a pediatric emergency specialist at Le Bonheur. “They should not be pulled behind a car or an ATV or anything like that.”

Dr. Watkins says he recommends making sure kids wear hats, gloves, socks, and boots and that there’s adult supervision when they’re outdoors.

“For kids specifically, it’s the fact that they’re mostly unaware of the dangers of the cold. They see a snow day as having fun and it is and they should have fun, but we should do activities in the snow and ice safely.” Dr. Watkins said. “We have seen a few cases of frostbite or related injuries similar to that. A few falls or slips from the ice and from the snow.”

Dr. Watkins also says adult supervision is important and so is checking in with the child frequently to see how they’re feeling.

“We ask families to bring children in periodically to rewarm them and make sure their hands and feet are warm before going back out into the cold,” Dr. Watkins said.

WREG also checked with other area hospitals which are reporting dozens of injuries related to falls, car accidents, and other incidents.

Saint Francis-Bartlett has not seen any patients with hypothermia or frostbite at this time, but their emergency room has seen a few falls related to the ice.

Saint Francis doctors say they recommend the following tips for staying safe:

Dress in layers to stay warm if you must be outside

Exercise caution when walking on snow and ice

Leave enough room between your car and the car ahead because of icy roads

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis has had two cold temps-related patients and 20 falls patients due to the ice.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has had 12 falls and/or lacerations patients and 5 car accident patients due to the ice.

Baptist Arlington Emergency Department has had one winter-related patient.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville has seen zero winter-related patients.

Baptist Medical Group doctors recommended the following tips:

Dress in layers if you plan to go outside

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated

Make sure you have ice available to store medications like insulin properly and store other medications in a way to ensure it does not freeze

Check on the elderly regularly

Keep cell phones charged to be able to call for help if needed

“We just want to put safety first and keep our children safe,” Dr. Watkins said.



