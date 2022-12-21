MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just 24 hours, we will see record cold temperatures for this time of year in Memphis. With temperatures expected to plummet on Thursday, people in the Mid-South are stuck with no choice but to get prepared.

Employees at Southaven Supply Company might be working harder than Santa’s elves trying to help people prepare for what mother nature has in store.

Craig Morehead, the store’s owner, said hundreds of people called or came into the store Wednesday looking for faucet covers and all types of supplies to battle the cold.

“Pipe insulation, heaters, electric heaters, weather stripping, things like that. A lot of people are looking for heat tape and things like that,” Morehead said. “I think a lot of people don’t even think about it or worry about it until it gets single digits.”

Here are some things you can do to protect your pipes as temperatures drop:

Insulate your pipes

Leave cabinet doors open

Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets

Have supplemental heaters in bathrooms that need it.

And, maybe prepare a little sooner for the next time this is bound to happen.

A video from MLGW demonstrates how to shut off your water meter just in case your efforts to prevent burst pipes fail.

A water key, or according to this video, a good old fashion wrench should do the trick. Make sure that knob is turned perpendicular to the pipe.