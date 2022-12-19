MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arctic cold temperatures are heading our way, meaning it’s time to winterize and get your home ready to avoid expensive plumbing and heating repairs.

Santa will feel right at home in Memphis and the Mid-South with it feeling more like the North Pole just before Christmas weekend.

The frigid temperatures could increase the potential for pipe bursting, along with other plumbing and heating problems around your home. HVAC and plumbing companies are bracing for a busy holiday weekend repairing broken heating systems and busted pipes.

“I know we’re gearing up, even with it being the holiday weekend, our guys are on standby and notice to take care of many customers as possible,” said Brian Choate, the Assistant General Manager at Choate’s HVAC & Plumbing.

As the cold weather pushes its way into the area, Choate says there are simple things you can do right now to winterize your home.

“Keep cabinet doors open, faucet dripping, insulate and disconnect the hose…hose bit covers keep that heat running,” he said.

Before the cold, it’s also recommended you replace worn weather stripping on doors and windows to ensure a good seal.

Many air filters should be replaced or cleaned every three months. Make sure your sprinkler system is turned off and it’s always good to have a fresh supply of batteries on hand for flashlights during a power outage.

“Making sure you’re on top of maintaining your system and your plumbing system those are the best things you can do,” Choate said.