MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis health specialists say with Christmas just days away, we still need to be concerned about rising cases of COVID, Flu, and RSV to make sure respiratory viruses don’t turn into your holiday Grinch.

‘Tis the season for gatherings with family and friends, but with that also comes respiratory virus season. Luckily, there are many different ways you can try to keep your family healthy during the holidays.

For travelers like Kim Hilliard, their safety and the health of others is top of mind.

“Well, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, then you need to wear a mask because it’s still ramped, and you don’t want to catch it,” said Kim Hilliard.

Dr. Sandra Arnold is Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. She says we still need to be aware about respiratory viruses.

“As RSV is going down, flu is going up, and we’re seeing a lot of flu, and flu makes you miserable. There’s also COVID out there. There’s the new variant of concern,” said Dr. Arnold.

It’s also not too late to get a flu or COVID shot before the holidays.

“We know for higher risk people, people with underlying lung disease, older people, that the flu can make them really, really sick and [they] can end up in the hospital, and the flu shot will prevent that. COVID vaccine, I think it’s really important to get that booster,” said Dr. Arnold.

An RSV shot is also recommended for older adults and pregnant women.

“There’s an RSV shot available for pregnant women, mostly so they can pass antibodies to their babies and protect their babies,” said Dr. Arnold.

Another way to prevent illness is to improve air ventilation indoors.

Try opening doors and windows when it’s possible. When not at home, wearing masks can help prevent sickness.

“I think that people need to be aware when they gather, if they are symptomatic if they are sick, they really should try to stay home. But even people who are not particularly sick can still spread viruses. So, just be aware,” said Dr. Arnold.

The US government is also offering another round of free COVID tests for every household to order and take if you’re feeling under the weather.