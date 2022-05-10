MEMPHIS, Tenn.– With the temperature rising this week, air conditioning companies have some advice so your AC unit doesn’t burn out.

Mike Miller with Mister Greenway says it’s all hands on deck right now at the heating, cooling and plumbing company. He says taking time to check your AC unit makes a big difference in the long run.



“It’s a second biggest investment you usually have in your home,” Miller said. “Have it cleaned, have it checked. You have no idea how being just a little dirty or a little off on the refrigerant charge can effect the performance on the piece of equipment.”

He also says you should check your filters and clean your condensing unit outside.

While some repairs might cost more than $50, Miller says it’s worth the expense rather than paying thousands for a new system if maintenance is deferred.

“Wouldn’t you rather be cool and keep a little extra money in your pocket,” Miller said.

Beyond the heat, another issue to keep in mind is equipment shortages.

Miller, with more than 40 years in his field, has never seen shortages like this. He believes it’s a snowball effect from the pandemic.

“Just like everywhere else there’s shortages of the actual equipment that’s been going on for a couple of years and they tell us it’s probably going to be another probably two to three years to ever get leveled out again,” he said. “We’re really stressing to people if you think you have a problem, look into it, get into it now.”



Miller also says prices for AC units are rising just like many other goods we use and consume.