MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of the young man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova says he suffered from paranoia.



They believe proper mental health services could have saved his life.

Melissa Donahue from Baptist Memorial Healthcare offered advice on what can be done if your adult loved one is battling mental illness.

This video, captures the moments before 20-year-old John Hunt was fatally shot by a SWAT officer in Cordova early Wednesday morning..

Before that, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he shot at deputies after fleeing a barricade situation.

His family told WREG a week prior to the incident he was suffering from paranoia.

Hunt’s parents said because he was an adult, they were left helpless after calling police and taking him to the hospital.

They say Hunt’s trips to the Millington Police Department shortly before his death were a cry for help.

“It’s definitely scary when you have a loved one, with a mental illness and finding those resources can sometimes feel like you’re on an island,” Melissa Donahue said.

Melissa Donahue a counselor with Baptist Memorial Healthcare said there are options for families dealing with adults fighting mental illness.

“We’ve got Alliance Healthcare Services and Case Management Inc that are resources for out-patient services and can get folks counseling even if they don’t have insurance,” Donahue said.

Hunt’s family says they believe he smoked marijuana laced with something. Donahue said that could have triggered the episode.

“Certain drugs have different components that can cause a mental health break, whether that be schizophrenia, bipolar especially when we’re seeing a lot of these drugs are laced with different things,” Donahue said.

When someone isn’t open to treatment, she says it’s important to contact crisis intervention officers through the area police department’s non-emergency line.

“Even if they don’t want it if you can make the case, and the officers can transport that person even against their will. If over 18, they can make them stay in a psychiatric hospital to get the help they need even if they don’t want to,” Donahue said.

Donahue said it you feel someone is in danger you should also limit their access to things that could harm themselves like weapons, pills or car keys.