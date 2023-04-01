MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many viewers and residents are wondering what they can do to help after tornadoes devastated communities in the Mid-South and across the country. WREG is working to compile a list of the available charities and organizations lending a helping hand.

Ford of West Memphis has said they are taking donations and in a post they said, “Ford of West Memphis would like to send out Prayers and best wishes to the folks in Wynne affected by tonight’s tornadoes, we will be taking any donations that you would like to bring tomorrow and Monday and working with local CountyEMA officials to make sure they are routed to where they are needed most. If you would like to bring water, money, food, clothes. We will accept any donations and get them where there needed most. Please help us help our neighbors in need.

If you are unable to make a donation at that location, here is a list of Food Banks in North Eastern Arkansas.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.