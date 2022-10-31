MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween can be a fun time for delightful frights, but it can also be a night for unwanted accidents or injuries. We looked at ways to keep the whole family safe before you and your kids head out the door for trick-or-treating.

From trick-or-treaters going door-to-door to the candy they are given, there are a few potential Halloween hazards to avoid.

When it comes to your child’s Halloween costume, Safe Kids Mid-South recommends wearing bright colors so they can be easily seen in the dark.

Jennifer Taylor, Injury Prevention Manager with Le Bonheur’s Safe Kids Mid-South, said to make sure children have vibrant clothes and protective wear.

“If they don’t, there are glow sticks that kids can carry, flashlights, glow-in-the-dark stickers for costumes and even on their trick-or-treat bags,” Taylor said.

Adults should always accompany small children. Kids should stay with a small group and watch out for cars and drivers should slow down.

“You have drivers who are not being cautious at that time. They’re either on their phone or possibly texting and injuries can occur,” Taylor said.

When it comes to trick or treating for candy, only visit well-lit familiar areas and parents should always inspect the candy.

“We need adults to make sure that they look at the children’s candy once they’re done with trick or treating and to look through it very carefully. If you see anything that’s open or not sealed or even looks suspicious for that adult to throw it away,” Taylor said.

This year, there’s been concern about rainbow fentanyl, those brightly colored tablets meant to disguise their danger, and experts say parents need to be vigilant.

“You do have to understand that there are drugs that look just like candy, and we have to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure our kids are safe,” Taylor said.

For more tips on keeping your kids safe, visit Safe Kids Mid South.