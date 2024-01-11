MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just a few days away from the kind of freezing temperatures that can easily cause major damage to your home if you’re not prepared.

Chris Allen is a plumbing manager at Best Care Home Services who says frozen and burst water pipes can be a costly crisis.

“So that price can vary from $5,000 to $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage,” Allen says.

To avoid damage, Allen says it’s important to keep a small stream of hot and cold water running from your faucets when temperatures drop to freezing and below.

“It helps you to keep water moving throughout the faucets and moving water is harder to freeze than standing still water and typically hot water freezes more quicker than cold water does,” Allen said.

Allen also says to keep those faucets running while temperatures are freezing and to open cabinet doors to let heat circulate through pipes.

If your pipes do freeze and burst when they thaw, Allen says you should quickly find the main water shut-off valve in your home, which is usually underneath a vanity sink or in a hall closet.

If your home doesn’t have one or you can’t find it, you can turn off the water at the meter box by using a “meter key”. The meter box is usually located on your sidewalk or in the front yard near the street.

“You’re going to see a valve on the inside of there. Typically you want to put this on the valve with the handle turned this way so you know the valve is on,” Allen said. “Once you get it on top of that valve, give it a turn straight across that way and you’ll know the water is off.”

Allen says to cover the outside water spigots with insulated “caps”, which are available at “Big Box” home stores, and disconnect garden houses.

Those simple tips can help you and your home survive the expected winter storm, he said.

Be sure to call MLGW as soon as you notice your pipes have burst.