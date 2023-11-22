MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians will soon head to stores to catch sales at the start of the holiday shopping season, but how safe will it be as criminals will be out as well, and violence is on the rise?

Inside K3 Studio Cafe on South Third Street, owner Derrick Dean tickles the ivories as he rehearses and prepares for the hustle and bustle of the busy Thanksgiving holiday season.

But music isn’t the only thing on Dean’s mind. He’s also thinking about the safety of his customers and his employees in Memphis.

“I’m very concerned about the crime here in the city, especially during the holiday times,” he said.

He said he’s doing all he can to keep everyone at his studio cafe safe.

“We are very concerned about the crime in the city. I believe it takes all of us to pitch in to stay safe,” he said.

It’s no secret Memphis has a crime problem. It’s why MPD is warning holiday shoppers to be proactive as we come out of a violent weekend in the city.

“Incidents have occurred, such as violent crime, shootings and even this weekend’s domestic violence issue. That incident somewhat shot the core the level of violence that we’re seeing,” said Police Chief CJ Davis.

At a Memphis City Council Public Safety and Homeland Security meeting, Chief Davis and Deputy Chief Joe Oakley said the major crime drivers right now are robberies, auto thefts, and retail theft.

They said MPD will saturate high crime areas along Germantown Parkway, Poplar, Summer Avenue, the Wolfchase area and the downtown entertainment district during the holidays.

“We are utilizing now our academy staff when they have breaks,” Davis said. “They can contribute to visibility. Our detectives are taking the time to be visible in the downtown space and the other areas of the city, and we brought back the retired officers that we’ve mentioned before.”

They also said all of their precincts have a holiday crime plan.

“The task force will be visible in shopping areas. They’ll be adjusting their days off to correlate with the crime,” Deputy Chief Oakley said.

A holiday crime plan to possibly keep Memphians safe and reducing crime is music to ears of Derrick Dean.

“I believe it takes all of us to make sure that we keep crime and keeps our eyes alert on anything that looks suspicious or strange,” he said.

Shoppers should be aware of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and not leave gifts or valuables visible in vehicles.

MPD shared additional shopping safety tips on social media, including:

“Lock it or Lose it” : Always lock your vehicle, never leave it running or unattended, and always take your keys with you.

: Always lock your vehicle, never leave it running or unattended, and always take your keys with you. If you carry a purse or a bag, be sure to keep it close to your body. Do not leave them in a cart where thieves could steal them.

If you are shopping with young children, teach them what to do if you get separated. Tell them to find a police officer or security guard. Just in case, take a photo of them with their current clothing to show emergency personnel.