MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As yet another mass shooting affects the country, a mental health expert explains why it is crucial to talk about issues you may see or feel.

On Tuesday, a manager at a Walmart in Virginia went on a shooting rampage.

Detectives say the gunman killed six people and injured at least six others before turning the gun on himself.

A Walmart employee tells the Associated Press that about 15 to 20 members of the overnight stocking team were in the store’s breakroom for a meeting when the 31-year-old manager started shooting.

“It’s a very trying time for all Americans,” said Dr. Ted Bender, CEO of Be Well Recovery.

The Mid-South has seen its fair share of workplace violence too.

In 2019, police say a former Southaven Walmart employee started shooting inside the store, killing two and injuring two others.

Last year, 14 people were shot at a Kroger in Collierville. Police say the gunman was a disgruntled former employee of a third-party contractor at the store’s sushi counter.

“We’re really seeing a major impact on teens and kids especially due to the shootings. With these school shootings and all these mass shootings, we’re being traumatized over and over again,” said Dr. Bender.

He says these tragedies decrease the sense of safety in public places, which is critical to mental health.

“The worst thing you can do is be silent. If you notice something or you’re concerned about something, say something. It may head it off completely. Maybe someone just needs someone to talk to,” said Dr. Bender.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the Walmart shooting in Virginia.