MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The closing of American Car Center in Memphis is still having a ripple effect as the company files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. WREG talked the Better Business Bureau to find out what this means for customers.

At American Car Center, the doors are still closed, and the parking lot remains empty a month after suddenly shutting down. The company’s closure has left employees and customers scrambling for answers.

To add to the confusion, when you call American Car Center, an automated message says, “Your account with American Car Center and American Finance has been transferred to Westlake Portfolio Management.”

The company’s website also redirects you the Westlake Portfolio Management website.

WREG has also learned American Car Center has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy for liquidation as opposed to reorganization. The changes have meant the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South is now getting flooded with phone calls.

“We’re still getting phone calls from confused consumers from all over the country,” said Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.

“Westlake Financial Services, also known as Westlake Portfolio, is taking over the payments and servicing of American Car Center’s outstanding leases,” Irwin said.

We reached out to the BBB to find out what this means for customers. We also wanted to know if Westlake Portfolio is a legitimate company.

“You do still owe your car payment, you do have to make those on time to Westlake Portfolio Management or your credit will be affected,” Irwin said. “This is not a scam. Westlake Portfolio Management is a legitimate company and we have vetted them.”

Many customers have questions about being issued a temporary tag through American Car Center.

“We’ve heard from people who may have had a temporary tag and now they’re stuck and don’t know what to do. If that’s the case and you’re in Shelby County, you need to contact the Shelby County Clerk’s Office immediately,” Irwin said.

The BBB also says if you have a problem with your car, help could be available through the state because American Car Center was bonded in Tennessee.

“If you have a problem with your car, there may be money that’s available for you to tap into through the state. We’d strongly recommend that you contact the state of Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission,” Irwin said.

BBB contact information for American Car Center customers:

* If you have a temporary tag, contact the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. Have your bill of sale or lease agreement handy.

* Keep making your payments. You don’t want to hurt your credit.

* Westlake Portfolio Management took over American Car Center’s Outstanding Leases and is handling the payments. If that company contacts you, take it seriously. It is not a scam.

* Pay online at amfinancial.com. It will redirect to myaccount.wpmservicing.com.

* Pay by phone at 877.854.5688.

* Pay by mail. Make checks or money orders payable to Westlake Portfolio Management. Include your billing payment slip or write your Westlake account number on the check. Allow seven business days for delivery if using standard mail.

Regular mail: Westlake Portfolio Management, P.O. Box 847405, Los Angeles, CA 90084-7405 or Overnight mail: Westlake Portfolio Management, ATTN: LBX # 847405, 3440 Flair Drive, El Monte, CA 91731

For general questions, customers can contact WPM at 877-854-1898 or wpmcustomercare@wpmservicing.com. For credit inquiries associated with WPM reporting contact creditbureaus@wpmservicing.com.

Since American Car Center is based here in Memphis, Tennessee dealers are required to be bonded. If you have a problem with your car, you can file a complaint with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission here.