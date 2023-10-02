MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A housekeeper is being accused of stealing jewelry from a Central Gardens home for nearly a year and pawning it for more than $30,000.

According to Memphis Police, the victim stated that since July of 2023, she noticed that several of her jewelry items had gone missing.

She suspected that her housekeeper, Evelyn Blair, was responsible, so she reportedly set her up. On September 7, the victim staged two baskets on top of her jewelry box.

Evelyn Blair

When she got home, she said the baskets were moved, and five of her rings were stolen. Blair, 62, was allegedly the only person inside the home when the victim left.

On September 30, officers checked the pawn database. Reports showed that Blair pawned seven pieces of jewelry from October 8, 2022, to September 13, 2023, at Cash America Pawn in South Memphis.

The victim identified six of the items. MPD says the following was pawned:

Gold bracelet – $850

Gold dome ring – $800

Gold ring – $500

Gold wedding band – $3,000

Gold ring with three pearls – $1,000

Antique diamond bracelet – $25,000

The total appraisal value of the jewelry is $31,150.

Video footage and fingerprints identified Blair as the suspect, according to police.

Blair was taken into custody and charged with Theft of Property between $10,000 and $60,000.