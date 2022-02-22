MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after officers say he killed a husband and wife last year.

The shooting happened on Sept. 19 on the 3800 block of Macon Road. Officers said Michael Barkley, 34, was living with Leander Maxwell and his wife Keisha Marshall for the summer when Barkley was told he would have to move out by the end of the month.

Investigators said Barkley walked in the couple’s room around 4 a.m. and began shooting. Maxwell was shot twice, and Marshall was struck four times before they both managed to run away from the house.

Marshall collapsed on the sidewalk, according to a press release. Officers said Maxwell ran to a nearby gas station and asked the owner to call police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police arrested Barkley at a relatives home in Binghampton.

He is currently being held without bond.