MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaford Anderson has been indicted after being accused of killing a rooming house tenant with a machete, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in September 2021 in the 1700 block of Marjorie Street when Anderson and Edward Lee Brooks got into an argument. Investigators said the argument began after Brooks, a new tenant, parked on the grass in front of the rooming house.

According to a press release, the argument ensued again around 1:30 a.m. and became physical. Investigators said Anderson, 53, pulled out a machete and struck Brooks several times in the head, face, forearms and left calf.

Police found Brooks, 52, unresponsive in the hallway and was pronounced dead.

Anderson was charged and has been indicted with second-degree murder.