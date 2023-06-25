MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police Department responded to a total of 35 calls for service that were mostly associated with a house party on Saturday in Germantown.

According to GPD, around 5:30 p.m., Germantown Police first began responding to calls about a house party on Havenhurst Drive before receiving calls at a Kroger parking lot on Farmington Boulevard and other locations nearby.

Police say these calls regarded multiple vehicle crashes, two fights, traffic complaints, and a harassment complaint that were directly associated with the party on Havenhurst Drive.

The service calls lasted from 5:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., reports state.

Officers say they are following up on all associated reports and complaints to work with city departments and hold those responsible for this disturbance accountable.