MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of illegally transferring a woman’s Memphis home into his name while she was bedridden in hospice care.

Levern Evans told police he purchased the home on Carpenter Street in Binghampton from its owner for $8,000 on May 17. Records show he filed a quit claim deed on that date, police said.

Police said they responded to a complaint call at the house May 20, as Evans was cleaning out the house. He told officers he had permission from the former owner, but couldn’t provide police with proof of the transaction.

But the owner’s son, who has power of attorney, says his mother was in hospice care in another state suffering from dementia and stage 4 cancer, and he hadn’t transferred the property. He pressed charges on behalf of his mother.

Evans, 47, was arrested Sunday and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, forgery $10,000-$60,000 and unlawful transfer.

Shermarrow Darnell, who notarized the transfer, is charged with official misconduct in connection with the case. Both were released without bond.

The property is appraised by the Shelby County Assessor at $28,000.