MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. A truck moving a house got stuck under an overpass in 2018. Lanes were closed down as crews worked to get the truck backed up and moved off the interstate.

A truck crashed into an overpass then there was another accident when a car hit the back of the truck.

TDOT said they are doing all they can to warn truckers but some drivers say there is an even simpler solution — getting a GPS designed for commercial trucking.

TDOT said as of Tuesday night if there are currently not any plans to fix the overpass at Third Street.

We are told they are constantly assessing the bridges for any structural damage to keep the roadways safe.