MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A West Memphis man who was temporarily living with his friend in Memphis was convicted Friday of sexually abusing his friend’s three daughters and niece, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced.

A criminal court jury convicted 54-year-old Rodger Bridges on rape of a child, rape, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and sexual battery.

Investigators say the incidents involved children between the ages of 6 and 15 and occurred between January and June 2018 at his friend’s home on Pope Street south of Jackson Avenue.

The father told police that his 11-year-old daughter told him Bridges had been fondling and sexually molesting her, her sisters, and her cousin since she had moved into the home with his wife.

All four victims testified in the trial.

Bridges remains in the Shelby County Jail and will be sentenced in July.