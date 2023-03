MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an early morning house fire in southwest Memphis.

The home, located on Hewett Road near Southaven Road, was fully engulfed in flames when the Memphis Fire Department arrived.

The fire department says an ambulance took the victim to the Regional Medical Center. As of now, their condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

This is a developing story, WREG will make updates as they become available.