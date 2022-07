MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a house fire in Frayser Wednesday night.

Memphis Fire responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Suncrest.

MFD later confirmed the fire as arson.

Neighbors told WREG that the people who lived in the home moved out on Sunday and left all of their belongings.

The victim’s identity has not been identified.

We will update this page when more information is available.